Update: One Dead in I-94 Crash In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5:00 a.m. at Opportunity Drive in St. Augusta.

Troopers say a Honda Accord was going east when the driver pulled over to the right shoulder, then attempted a U-turn, and was struck by a pickup in the left lane.

The driver of the Honda was 42-year-old Lual Omot of St. Cloud. He died in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, 43-year-old Jason Trobec of Rice, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 were both just shut for a brief period immediately after the crash. One lane of traffic was open from about 6:15 a.m. until 8:45 a.m., when both lanes reopened.