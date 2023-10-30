MN Supreme Court to Consider Lawsuit Keeping Trump Off Ballot

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The national spotlight will be on Minnesota this Thursday when the state Supreme Court hears oral arguments on a lawsuit seeking to keep former President Donald Trump's name off the ballot in 2024.

Activist group "Free Speech for People", led in Minnesota by prominent figures such as former Secretary of State Joan Growe, contends the 14th Amendment disqualifies from public office any federal or state official who has taken an oath to uphold the U-S Constitution but then engages in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

But some argue Trump's alleged actions do not meet the constitutional definition of "insurrection."

Earlier this month the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Trump's campaign cannot intervene in the lawsuit because it did not follow proper legal procedure.