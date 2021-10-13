MN State Fairgrounds To Hold 2nd Annual ‘Glow Holiday Festival’

The Minnesota State Fairgrounds was home to the first ever 'GLOW Holiday Festival' last year. State fair officials announced that they'll be bringing back the event for the second year due to popular demand.

This year's opening date is set for Thursday, November 18! The lights will shine bright through Sunday, January 2.

According to the official Facebook event page, the festival features over a million lights, art installations and interactive displays.

Tickets officially go on sale starting Monday, October 18. Adult general admission is $20.75 and $12.75 for children 12 and under. You can upgrade your experience and get the VIP admission for $75.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. each night and will go until 11 p.m. Guests are invited to stay as long as they'd like during that timeframe.

You can make a night of it and enjoy food from their food court that'll be on hand each night.

The fairgounds will be following the current Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines. You can find out more details on the GLOW Holiday Festival website.