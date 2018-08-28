MN State Fair Featuring Old Dominion, Neal McCoy & Morgan Evans

GREAT COUNTRY LINE UP FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT AT THE GRANDSTAND

Some of my favorite country artists will be on stage at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night. What a line up! Old Dominion, Neal McCoy and Morgan Evans will all be on stage tomorrow night at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand. Showtime is 7 pm, and tickets are $48, $35 and $25. You can get tickets at 1.800.514.3849 or click HERE to get your tickets now.

Old Dominion's early success was writing hit songs for superstars Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, and Sam Hunt. But as luck would have it, they started catching on playing live gigs, and boy; are we ever glad they did.

Their first hit " Break Up With Him" went to number one for a week, and then went Platinum. Since then, they've had multiple hits, including "Written In The Sand," "Snapback," and "Song for another Time."

NEAL MCCOY

Neal McCoy came out back in 1993, and had 15 albums and 34 singles throughout his career. I remember singing along to his songs in the car. "No Doubt About It", "Billy's Got His Beer Goggles On", and "Wink", were some of his biggest hits.

MORGAN EVANS

Morgan is an Aussie, and released his debut album in 2014. His biggest hits to date are "Kiss Somebody" and "I Do". He is married to country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini.