MN Specialty Crop Grant Application Window Open

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has opened applications for a grant designed to boost the marketing, promotion, and research of specialty crops in the state.

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is targeted at:

nonprofits,

producer organizations,

government agencies

tribal organizations,

universities

and other organizations involved in the statewide promotion of specialty crops.

The $1.25 million in grants will be awarded through a competitive review process with a maximum award of $125,000 and a minimum award of $20,000.

Grant funding for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is provided annually by a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Block Grant under the legislative authority of the Farm Bill. USDA defines specialty crops as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, floriculture, and processed products that have 50% or more specialty crop content by weight, exclusive of added water.

Applications are due by March 21st.

For application procedures, and a definition of qualifying specialty crops, find the link here.

