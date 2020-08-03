MN Sees Record in Mail-In Ballots Amid Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS -- A record number of Minnesotans will be voting by mail in next week's primary election as they seek to avoid the long lines and crowds seen at polling places

in other states amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary of State's Office says requests for absentee ballots for the upcoming Aug. 11 primary election are running 10 times higher than for the primary election four years ago.

As of Friday, about 545,830 absentee ballots had been requested. Voters will reportedly get more time to in their mail-in or absentee ballots as long as they are postmarked by Aug. 11, and received two days later.