MN Resettles More Than 500 Last Year

UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota welcomed more than 500 refugees in the past year.

The International Institute of Minnesota says 533 refugees have settled in the state, mostly from Somalia, Ethiopia, and the Republic of Congo. The number is almost double the 268 refugees that resettled in Minnesota in 2021 due to the Trump-era resettlement cap.

In addition, 600 Ukrainians and 1,200 Afghans have resettled in Minnesota under a different emergency program.

Nationwide, 25,465 refugees entered the United States from August 2021 to September 2022, only 20% of the 125,000 allowed under current law.