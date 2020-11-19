MN Records 72 More COVID-Related Deaths, New High

ST. PAUL -- For the second day in a row, Minnesota has set a new record for the number of COVID-19 related deaths. The Minnesota Department of Health says another 72 people have died due to complications related to the virus.

There are another three deaths in Stearns County as well as in Sherburne County, while Benton County has one more death. The state death toll is now at 3,082.

The state also added another 7,877 new positive cases including 494 in Stearns County, 229 in Sherburne County, and 141 in Benton County.