MN Open Water Fishing Strategies in April

Ice is out in Central Minnesota and places south in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says once lake accesses become available open water fishing can be had for crappies and panfish in Central Minnesota in lakes and rivers. He says water temperatures are still cool. Schmitt believes crappies and panfish can be found in shallow water, in bays and possibly suspended over basins. He explains as the water warms they'll be moving into shallow mud bottoms in bays, harbors and channels. Schmitt says the water temperature will determine where you can find fish this early spring. He says afternoons and evenings are usually a better times to find fish.

Get our free mobile app

Ice fishing is still available in northern Minnesota. Schmitt says you'd have to go north of Hackensack near Black Duck and Grand Rapids. He says reports in northern Minnesota are that nobody is really ice fishing anymore. Schmitt says the interest has really waned in the last 10 days.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt loading...

The pheasant population appears to have come out of the winter in great shape. Schmitt says reports out of Marshall, Minnesota indicate pheasants have high numbers which is encouraging for the fall's pheasant hunt in western and southwestern Minnesota.

photo - Andrew Schmitt photo - Andrew Schmitt loading...

Turkey numbers continue to be high in Minnesota including here in Central Minnesota. Schmitt believes this spring sets up for another productive hunt. Last year's turkey seasons were record setting. The first turkey hunt is scheduled to begin on April 16.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.