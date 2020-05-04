MN National Guard to Conduct Statewide Flyovers Wednesday

ST. PAUL – The Minnesota National Guard will be conducting statewide flyovers in recognition of those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The flights scheduled for Wednesday are part of a nationwide effort to recognize health care workers, emergency responders, food industry, and other essential workers throughout the state that have done their part to keep the state functioning during the stay at home order.

The aircraft flying these missions will be combinations of F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth, and C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 133rd Air Wing out of Fort Snelling in Saint Paul.

“Our crews must fly regularly to maintain their proficiency,” said Colonel James Cleet, 133rd Air Wing Commander, “This is an outstanding way to both train our aircrew and to recognize those in our community that are on the frontline working hard for the citizens of Minnesota.”

The flight path for Wednesday will reach the following communities:

Brainerd, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Little Falls, Minneapolis, Monticello, Hastings, Robbinsdale, Rochester, Saint Cloud, Saint Louis Park, Saint Paul, Stillwater, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury.

Flyovers are set to fly near local medical facilities in each community.

One of the pilots is Lt. Co. Scott Prom. He was born at the St. Cloud Hospital and went to school at St. Cloud Tech.

Other sites in the state will be flown over during future flyovers planned for later in the month.

Minnesota National Guard

All times are subject to change. The flyover will also be visible to areas surrounding the flight path, we recommend rooftops and open areas adjacent to buildings for best view.