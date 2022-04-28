MN House Aims to Change State Seal, Flag

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota House has passed a measure to establish a commission to develop, design and recommend to the legislature a new official state flag and seal and to retire the existing one.

Bill author Representative Mike Freiberg of Golden Valley says the seal...

shows a white farmer behind the plow tilling the soil he's looking up to watch an Indian ride away on a horse in the original he's literally riding into the sunset the Indian looks back at the white man as far as you can tell he's leaving willingly. This is not an attempt to honor our heritage or history but to erase it

Freiberg says his proposal aims to ensure that the state flag "appropriately reflects the diversity of Minnesota."

The proposal has not had a hearing in the Republican-controlled Senate.

