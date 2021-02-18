MN Department of Revenue Touting Free Electronic Tax Filing

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue is partnering with two other organizations to help Minnesotans file their taxes free electronically.

Prepare + Prosper and Tax Time Allies are offering their resources to guide you through filing your taxes for free electronically and also help those who need further guidance.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says one in three Minnesotans are eligible to file for free if their Adjusted Gross Income is $72,000 a year or less or if they meet other eligibility requirements.

To learn if you qualify, visit the Electronic Filing Software for Individuals on the Minnesota Department of Revenue's website.