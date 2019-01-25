MN Department of Health: Test Your Home for Radon

ST. CLOUD -- Do you know the level of radon gas inside your home?

More than 40 percent of Minnesota homes have dangerous levels of radon gas according to the Minnesota Department of Health, that's two in five homes.

With this recent deep freeze that we've been experiencing throughout the state, the Minnesota Department of Health is reminding us that now is a good time to check our radon levels in our homes.

January is recognized as National Radon Action Month because the temperatures are colder, we tend to keep our doors and windows shut in our homes. This makes for the ideal conditions to check for radon gas.

Radon gas is known to be a leading cause of lung cancer.

A radon test kit from the Minnesota Department of Health is $9.95, including postage. To find out how to perform the test follow the link below.