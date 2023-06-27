MN Crops Are Surviving Drought – Crop Progress Report
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - The latest crop progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicates central Minnesota’s crops are coping with the dry conditions.
For the week of June 18th, Minnesota’s main crops scored as follows:
Corn:
- Very Poor – 2%
- Poor – 9%
- Fair – 32%
- Good – 45%
- Excellent – 12%
Soybeans:
- Very Poor – 1%
- Poor – 8%
- Fair – 28%
- Good – 56%
- Excellent – 7%
Pasture and rangeland:
- Very Poor – 7%
- Poor – 20%
- Fair – 27%
- Good – 43%
- Excellent – 3%
Topsoil Moisture:
- Very Short – 16%
- Short – 30%
- Adequate – 53%
- Surplus – 1%
Subsoil Moisture:
- Very Short – 12%
- Short – 33%
- Adequate – 53%
- Surplus – 2%
The USDA crop progress report is published every Monday. To read the complete report, find it here.
