MN Cooper & Kid Offering Coronavirus Kits

For the last six years, Cooper and Kid, a Minnesota based company, has been creating education, fun and creative kits for Fathers wanting to spend more quality time with their kids at home; A great resource for many fathers who find themselves being the at home caretaker, and not knowing how to connect to their children, but desperately wanting to.

Now, these kits are taking on a whole new meaning. Cooper and Kid has a special Coronavirus kit that you can get, that has even more projects for your kids to work on.

Click HERE to watch the video, and learn more about how this company is making a big difference at home.