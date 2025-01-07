MN Association of Townships Launches 2025 Scholarship Program

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- High school juniors in Minnesota are eligible to apply for a college scholarship through the Minnesota Association of Townships.

Get our free mobile app

MAT will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to students attending Minnesota, public, private, and parochial schools or a home school program.

The scholarship program is designed to get young people thinking about Minnesota's grassroots township government.

Applicants will need to submit a written essay using critical thinking on the topic of township fire protection, including different ways fire protection can be delivered in townships, how to fund it, and the challenges township fire departments face.

For more on the essay question and the program, visit the Minnesota Association of Townships 2025 Scholarship Program website.

Essays must be submitted by June 1st and will be chosen by an independent panel of judges. Winners will be notified in September and will be invited to attend the association's annual conference in December.

Since its inception in 2001, the program has awarded scholarships to 103 students.

7 Countries That Are Roughly the Same Size as Minnesota

Bucket List Attractions in Minnesota - Must Sees