MN AG Files Additional Lawsuit Against Fleet Farm

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has added pressure on retailer Fleet Farm to work to control firearm straw purchases.

In October of 2022, Attorney General Ellison filed suit against Fleet Farm, alleging the retailer negligently sold at least 37 firearms to straw purchasers over a 16-month period.

One of the guns was sold to straw purchaser Jerome Horton and was used in a large-scale shootout in St. Paul that ended with the death of 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley and injuries to 14 bystanders. Another gun sold to the same straw purchaser was found by a six-year-old boy in front of his home. Officials believe the gun was discarded by suspects fleeing another public shooting.

The lawsuit claims Fleet Farm ignored red flags and warning signs that certain buyers were straw purchasers and sold guns to them, rather than refusing the sale.

A straw purchase of a firearm happens when an individual buys a gun for another individual who is prohibited by law from owning a gun or someone who does not want their name associated with the sale.

Straw purchases are considered a federal crime, punishable by 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Last month, the AG’s office filed suit claiming Fleet Farm has not produced the required documents and resisted additional information required for the discovery phase of the lawsuit.

Fleet Farm argues producing all the required information and sales transactions is burdensome and some of the information is not in the scope of the lawsuit.

