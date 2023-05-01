MN Adult and Teen Challenge Fishing Contest

Check out Teambobberdown's team fundraising page

Hi Everybody Teambobberdown here. Well, it's that time of year again when we're raising funds to help the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge through our fishing contest on June 3rd on Gull Lake.

We are hoping to hit an all-time high this year. I know with the economy and everything that's going on in the world it can be tough. We're just asking for some donations and help to try to help save some people from addiction to drugs and alcohol through the power of Christ. We were all called to be his hands and feet. And this is a way that we can show our love to the ones that feel unlovable.

So we're just asking everybody to join us and raise as much money as we can to support the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge. Minnesota Adult and teen challenges is a 501c tax-deductible organization. So your donation is tax deductible every cent that we collect and received through the donations goes directly to Teen Challenge. It's really easy to do. Just hit the donate button on the link that's at the top of this message and donate online and the money will go directly to Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge.

Thanks, everybody for helping us help others. Also a big thank you to all the people that have already donated to our cause and have continued to support us year in and year out. Great is your faithfulness. You all be blessed. Your friends in Christ.

Nick Grbich and

Russ Pogatchnik

Teambobberdown.