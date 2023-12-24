Mixed Bag of Weather in Minnesota this Christmas

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A soaking rain is overspreading the area Sunday and will continue periodically through Tuesday with 1-2 inches likely.

Record highs have already been reached and will peak in the 50s Sunday.

The 44-degree temperature at midnight in St. Cloud tied the record high for Christmas Eve Day. We are expected to get into the lower 50s on Sunday afternoon.

We've had two other days so far this December with highs in the 50s in St. Cloud. /

A wintry mix of snow & ice is expected late Sunday night into Christmas morning across western Minnesota. Slick roads are possible on Christmas morning.

Blizzard Warning and Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for South Dakota if anyone traveling in that direction for Christmas.

If you have travel plans over the holidays, especially to the north and west, you should check the road conditions at 511mn.org before you go.

