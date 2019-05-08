Mississippi River Flooding in St. Paul Sets Longevity Record

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Mississippi River flooding in St. Paul this spring swamped the record for the longest period of flooding ever measured in the city.

The river was above flood stage for 42 straight days, easily surpassing the 2001 record of 33 days.

The National Weather Service says the river fell below flood stage last weekend. The city is continuing to assess and clean up riverside streets that were submerged before reopening them. All of the city's flood plain parks, including boat launches, remain closed.