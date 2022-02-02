Missing Summer? Play “Ice Golf” in Glenwood February 26th

If you're missing summer and being out on the golf course, we still have a while to wait in Minnesota. But you could work on your swing at this event at the end of February. Lakeside Restaurant in Glenwood, Minnesota is hosting an ice golf tournament on February 26th.

The 9-hole tournament will take place on the lake, and will consist of 4-person teams, with tee times set from 11:00am to 3:30 pm

So how does one go ice golfing? Here are the rules:

• only ONE club per person, so choose wisely

• scramble format (best ball)

• bring a tennis ball as your "golf" ball. There will be a few for purchase on the day of the tournament.

• It's golf, so the lowest score wins!

The cost is $40/team (includes 1 free drink per person). Sign-up can ONLY be done at Lakeside Restaurant in the bar. You must pay CASH on the day you sign up, and you will only be refunded if you cancel prior to Monday, February 21st. You must be present to win at the end of the tourney with 100% payout to first place and two other random teams.

This sounds like a total blast! I need to call all my golf buddies and see if I can get a team together for this event. To stay up to date with changes and announcements, follow the event on Facebook.

