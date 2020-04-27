Missing Cannon Falls Man Found Dead

Red Wing, MN (KROC AM News) - The search for a missing Cannon Falls man has ended.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office had issued a statewide request for assistance in trying to locate 37-year-old Richard Glen Sanders in February. According to the sheriff’s office, he was found deceased in Rice County.

The Minnesota BCA says "foul play is not suspected."

He was last seen the morning of February 2nd leaving a mobile home park in Cannon Falls on foot. A citizen later reported seeing a person matching Sanders’ description walking near Cannon Falls. At the time, investigators believed Sanders had no money or phone when he walked away and disappeared.