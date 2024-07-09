Minnesota’s Raptor Center Seeking Names for Baby Owls

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota's Raptor Center has some new ambassadors who want help naming them.

The Raptor Center has acquired two baby Horned Owls to join their team of educators and people are being asked to weigh in on what they should be named.

The young owls, a female and a male, were brought to The Raptor Center after the birds likely fell out of their nests. Both owls suffered vision complications and trauma which prevents them from being effective hunters.

Names can be submitted until July 15th, when a list of finalists will be created and votes on those finalists will be open from July 15th through July 17th.

To submit name suggestions for the Horned Owls visit The Raptor Center's website.

