Minnesota’s November Weather Outlook from NWS

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a warm and dry October what can we expect weatherwise for the month of November? The Climate Prediction Center has updated its November weather outlook.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

They are predicting that overall November will continue to be warmer than normal for much of Minnesota. The exception is the northwestern corner of the state, which they think will be pretty close to normal temperature-wise.

Here in St. Cloud, the average high for the beginning of the month is about 48 degrees. The average low at the beginning of the month is 30 degrees.

By the end of November, here in St. Cloud, our average high is 30 degrees. Our average low by the end of November is about 13 degrees.

The Weather Channel is saying that we need to soak up these last few days of 50 and 60 degree highs, after this week highs in the 30s will be pretty common for the rest of the month. But, keep in mind, by the end of the month highs in the mid 30s will be considered to be above normal.

Get our free mobile app

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

As for precipitation, the National Weather Service says we have equal chances for normal amounts of precipitation. Considering we're coming off the month of October which was the seventh driest in St. Cloud history, we could use some moisture.

St. Cloud averages about one inch of rain in the month of November. We also average a little over five inches of snow in St. Cloud in the month.

St. Cloud is running more than three inches below normal for rainfall in the fall months of September and October combined. And, we're about one inch behind the typical snowfall for the months of September and October combined.