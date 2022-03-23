St. Cloud Norsemen forward Max Strand was named 2022 Minnesota Mr. Hockey after finishing eighth in the state with 78 points on 36 goals and 42 assists this season for Roseau High School.

The Mr. Hockey Award, first awarded in 1985, is presented to the state’s most outstanding high school senior hockey player by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance. The recipient is selected by a group of National Hockey League scouts, Junior scouts, coaches and media members.

Strand played 8 games for the Norsemen last season and rejoined the squad two weeks ago after finishing his high school season for Roseau. Strand has played in 5 games this season for St. Cloud, scoring 3 goals and adding 3 assists. Strand has 11 points in 13 career games for the Norsemen.

The Norsemen are sitting atop the Central Division standings with 67 points with a record of 32-15-2-1. St. Cloud will play at the Bismarck Bobcats Friday and Saturday nights at 7:15 p.m.