Where was the last place you went grocery shopping? If you're in the St. Cloud area it could be a number of places. Such as Coborn's, Cash Wise, ALDI, Lunds & Byerlys, Fresh Thyme Market and lets not forget Target and Walmart also have grocery sections you can shop at and there are other small stores too I'm not listing.

Get our free mobile app

Point is there are a number of places to get your groceries here, but the alleged most popular grocery store in the state of Minnesota isn't even in this area. As a matter of fact the closest location is Maple Grove. Reason I bring up this supposed "Most Popular Grocery Store" is because I came across this in Minnesota Memes on Facebook and it got me going hmmm:



So Hy-Vee is "The Most Popular Grocery Store" in Minnesota? For 2022 anyway. What do you think do you agree with that?

Here's my thing, I actually really like Hy-Vee grocery stores and do wish there was one closer. When I lived in Iowa, where Hy-Vee is based out of, I loved that grocery store. It really is an exceptional grocery store. However, is it practical to think it's the most popular since it barely reaches most parts of Minnesota. There are, I found, several near the cities area and few further south, but Maple Grove is the farthest North you will find one in our state at this time.

Get our free mobile app

I can see where Hy-Vee, being in a more populated area, like by the Twin Cities, would get a bit more foot traffic. As that is what the data is based on. But I'd be curious if that would still be the case, if an actual voting study was done throughout the whole state. Something tells me the results would be different.

Then again, I could be very wrong. But based off many of the comments on this post, people from all over the country are questioning its validity, so I'm not the only one it looks like that disagrees with their "findings". With all that said, what would you say is your favorite grocery store in Minnesota? Let me know and send a message via our app.

Get our free mobile app

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

Cozy Up at This New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie