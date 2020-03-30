Minnesota’s Distance Learning Experiment Sees Some Glitches

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota students experienced some glitches as they began learning from home as the state tries to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Troubles with the popular Schoology learning management system were so numerous that it was trending on Twitter, and education officials asked for patience.

Gov. Tim Walz gave the school closing order two weeks ago for the state's nearly 900,000 public and charter school students. They're not scheduled to return to their classrooms until at least April 30.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rose to 576 on Monday, with one more death for a total of 10.