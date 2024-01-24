Minnesota’s Connection to this Year’s Oscar Nominations

The Oscar nominations were announced yesterday. Of course most of the movies up for awards are movies that I have not yet seen. And when the nominations come out - generally there is a uptick at the theatre with people to seeing the movies that are up for awards. Tha way they can make their own judgements on whether or not they feel that the movie or actor/actress, along with any of the supporting cast, directors, cinematography, music score, visual effects, etc, are worthy of an Oscar.

Also, whatever movie wins best picture will suddenly have mass popularity at the theatre. Sometimes the movies that have been nominated haven't barely made it to the theatre. It's all about timing.

Get our free mobile app

As we talk about the Minnesota connection to the Oscars, in this case, we are talking about the music, and the original song nod.

From KARE 11:

The movie that the song is included in is based on the experiences that Jon Batiste and his wife, Suleika Jaouad, went though during her battle with cancer/remission/cancer/bone marrow transplant/new lease on life. The Netflix documentary is titled "American Symphony".

Batiste did release a statement when the song, that accompanies the film was released.

Now, I'm wanting to go to Netflix and make sure that I watch this documentary which seems as though ti will be both inspiring and heartwarming.

ALSO: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion Is on Airbnb for $30 a Night