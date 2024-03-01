Minnesotans Asked to Monitor Rainfall for Nationwide Network
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Climatology Office is looking for volunteers to monitor rainfall.
The volunteers will be trained to measure precipitation in their backyards and then submit their reports online to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network known as CoCoRaHS.
The climatology office says they need volunteers even where there are volunteers already because rainfall and snowfall amounts can vary greatly over a short distance.
Volunteers will need to buy a standard 4-inch diameter rain gauge and get trained on how to observe weather trends and submit the reports online. The rain gauge is available at a discount on the CoCoRaHS website.
To learn more or to register visit the CoCoRaHS website or email Luigi Romolo at the Minnesota State Climatology Office.
