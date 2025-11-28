UNDATED (WJON News) -- The southern and central parts of Minnesota are expected to get another round of snow this weekend.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect in southern Minnesota from 6:00 p.m. Friday through Saturday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect in central Minnesota from 3:00 a.m. Saturday until 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

Snow and messy travel are expected late Friday night through Saturday night. The heaviest snow will be across southern Minnesota, where amounts over six inches are likely. Lighter amounts on the order of 2-4" are likely farther north into central Minnesota.

This is part of a much larger system that will impact residents in several states. Some areas in Iowa could see over 15 inches of snow this weekend.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Hourly snowfall rates will not be particularly high; however, the 24-36 hour duration of snowfall will result in gradual accumulation.

St. Cloud has officially had 4.8 inches of snow so far this season. Normally, by this point in the season, we'd have about 7.0 inches of snow. So, we're 2.2 inches below normal.