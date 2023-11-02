Minnesota Winter Heating Bills Expected to be $23 Lower a Month

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota Energy Resources says the heating costs will be down this winter due to an increase in the supply of gas compared to last winter.

Spokesperson Alison Trouy says if we have typical winter weather:

“Our analysis shows that the typical residential customer is going to pay about $23 less a month this winter compared to last year.”

Trouy says there are multiple reasons for the price drop:

“Last winter, for example, we saw the war in Ukraine, businesses and residential customers were really just ramping up from the pandemic, so there was a lot of demand and not enough supply and now we still have the demand but the supply is starting to catch up.”

Trouy says ways to keep your heating bills down further are by lowering the thermostat when going away for the day or going to sleep, opening the blinds to let sunlight into rooms, and sealing any cracks or gaps in your house.

Minnesotans struggling to pay their heating bills should reach out to their local utility provider to see if they are eligible for assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program(LIHEAP).