UNDATED (WJON News) -- What might Old Man Winter have in store for us this year?

The official NOAA Winter outlook was released on Thursday.

With a La Niña expected to persist into the winter, the Climate Prediction Center has shown a slight favoring toward seeing below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation in Minnesota and Wisconsin for this upcoming winter.

In St. Cloud, the average high temperature at the beginning of December is about 32 degrees. The average high temperature at the beginning of January is about 22 degrees. And, the average high temperature at the beginning of February is about 21 degrees.

St. Cloud averages about 42 inches of snow for an entire winter season. For the three official winter months, we average about eight inches of snow in December, nine inches of snow in January, and about eight inches of snow in February.

Recent winter snow totals:

2024-2025 - 34.4"

2023-2024 - 31.9"

2022-2023 - 88.2"

2021-2022 - 49.5

2020-2021 - 45.2