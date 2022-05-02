Minnesota Wild Open Playoffs Tonight Against St. Louis

The regular season is over, and it's time for the Wild to prove their regular season success translates to the postseason. The goal? Lord Stanley's Cup.

The Minnesota Wild finished the regular season with a record of 53-22-7, good for 113 points, and second place in the Central Division -- behind the Colorado Avalanche with 119 points. The Avs & Wild also finished first & second in the Western Conference.

In a season filled with individual records and milestones for the Wild, the team is singularly focused on winning it all.

The Minnesota Wild have earned first round home-ice advantage against the St. Louis Blues in opening the best-of-seven series.

NHL Playoffs First Round Schedule

Game 1: Monday 5/2 at Minnesota on Bally Sports North (8:30 pm)

Monday 5/2 at Minnesota on Bally Sports North (8:30 pm) Game 2: Wednesday 5/4 at Minnesota on Bally Sports North (8:30 pm)

Wednesday 5/4 at Minnesota on Bally Sports North (8:30 pm) Game 3: Friday 5/6 at St. Louis on Bally Sports North (8:30 pm)

Friday 5/6 at St. Louis on Bally Sports North (8:30 pm) Game 4: Sunday 5/8 at St. Louis on Bally Sports North (3:30 pm)

If necessary...

Game 5: Tuesday 5/10 at Minnesota on Bally Sports North (Time TBA)

Tuesday 5/10 at Minnesota on Bally Sports North (Time TBA) Game 6: Thursday 5/12 at St. Louis on Bally Sports North (Time TBA)

Thursday 5/12 at St. Louis on Bally Sports North (Time TBA) Game 7: Saturday 5/14 at Minnesota on Bally Sports North (Time TBA)

Games will also be broadcast on ESPN, TBS, or TNT, but blackout restrictions on those networks may apply.