Minnesota Welfare Program To Offer First Raises in 33 Years

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Families in a Minnesota welfare program will see their benefits increase for the first time in 33 years effective Saturday.

The maximum cash grant will increase by $100 a month for participants in the Minnesota Family Investment Program.

The program provides temporary support and employment to more than 29,000 families with children per month who are experiencing poverty.

The increase will raise the maximum payment for a typical family of three to $632 a month.

The 2019 Legislature approved the increase at the urging of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan, who called an increase long overdue.