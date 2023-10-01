Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for October, Rest of Year

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center has released its weather outlook for the month of October as well as a three-month update through the end of December.

They are expecting October to be well above average for temperatures.

Of course, the first few days of October are starting off hot with highs expected to be in the 80s through Tuesday.

The average high in St. Cloud to start the month is 64 degrees. We'll be about 20 degrees warmer than that on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. By the end of the week, we will slip well below normal for high temps.

By the end of October, the average high is 49 degrees.

As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center expects about average amounts of rain.

St. Cloud averages about two-and-a-half inches of rain in October. We also average about an inch of snow in the month.

St. Cloud has had 20.49 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is 3.14 inches below normal.

The outlook for the rest of the year calls for about average temperatures.

By the start of November, the average high in St. Cloud is 48 and at the end of the month, it is 30 degrees.

By the end of December, our average high is 22 degrees.

We also expect to be about average for precipitation through the end of the year.

St. Cloud averages about six inches of snow in November and about eight inches of snow in December.

St. Cloud averages about one-and-a-half inches of rain in November and just under an inch of rain in December.

