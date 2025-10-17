ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says violent crime held steady in 2024, with a slight uptick in the Twin Cities and a drop in Greater Minnesota.

Murders fell to 170 statewide, but firearm use rose. Rape reports increased 5 percent, with nearly 40 percent of victims being minors. Carjackings rose slightly, while motor vehicle thefts dropped 19 percent. Larceny hit a 56-year low. Officer assaults and police firearm discharges also increased.

Violent crimes

2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Murder 170 181 182 201 185 Rape 2,159 2,053 2,329 2,472 2,222 Robbery 2,836 2,791 3,266 3,991 3,885 Aggravated assault 9,826 9,986 10,342 10,967 8,203

Property crimes

2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Burglary 10,576 10,416 12,144 14,429 16,789 Larceny 70,898 72,701 84,830 88,644 89,130 Motor vehicle theft 12,454 15,612 16,743 14,829 13,662 Arson 588 626 628 716 710