Minnesota BCA Release 2024 Crime Report

Minnesota BCA Release 2024 Crime Report

LukaTDB

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says violent crime held steady in 2024, with a slight uptick in the Twin Cities and a drop in Greater Minnesota.

Murders fell to 170 statewide, but firearm use rose. Rape reports increased 5 percent, with nearly 40 percent of victims being minors. Carjackings rose slightly, while motor vehicle thefts dropped 19 percent. Larceny hit a 56-year low. Officer assaults and police firearm discharges also increased.

Violent crimes

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

Murder

170

181

182

201

185

Rape

2,159

2,053

2,329

2,472

2,222

Robbery

2,836

2,791

3,266

3,991

3,885

Aggravated assault

9,826

9,986

10,342

10,967

8,203

Property crimes

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

Burglary

10,576

10,416

12,144

14,429

16,789

Larceny

70,898

72,701

84,830

88,644

89,130

Motor vehicle theft

12,454

15,612

16,743

14,829

13,662

Arson

588

626

628

716

710

 

 

LOOK: The Most Iconic Magazine Covers of the '80s and '90s

From Demi Moore’s groundbreaking pregnancy portrait to Janet Jackson’s provocative Rolling Stone cover — and even "Bat Boy" makes an appearance — these unforgettable ’80s and ’90s magazine moments defined pop culture and captured an era before the internet took over.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

 

 

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON