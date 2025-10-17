Minnesota BCA Release 2024 Crime Report
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says violent crime held steady in 2024, with a slight uptick in the Twin Cities and a drop in Greater Minnesota.
Murders fell to 170 statewide, but firearm use rose. Rape reports increased 5 percent, with nearly 40 percent of victims being minors. Carjackings rose slightly, while motor vehicle thefts dropped 19 percent. Larceny hit a 56-year low. Officer assaults and police firearm discharges also increased.
Violent crimes
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
Murder
170
181
182
201
185
Rape
2,159
2,053
2,329
2,472
2,222
Robbery
2,836
2,791
3,266
3,991
3,885
Aggravated assault
9,826
9,986
10,342
10,967
8,203
Property crimes
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
Burglary
10,576
10,416
12,144
14,429
16,789
Larceny
70,898
72,701
84,830
88,644
89,130
Motor vehicle theft
12,454
15,612
16,743
14,829
13,662
Arson
588
626
628
716
710
