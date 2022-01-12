Minnesota Twins Will Retire Jim Kaat’s Number In 2022

The Minnesota Twins will honor recent Hall of Fame inductee Jim Kaat by retiring his uniform number 36 in a ceremony at Target Field in July of 2022. Kaat is the ninth former Twin to have his number retired by the team.

Kaat pitched for the Washington Senators in 1959 and 1960 before moving to Minnesota along with the team. He ultimately spent fifteen years with the franchise (13 in Minnesota) and won twelve Gold Gloves (given to the best fielding pitcher) during his time with the Twins.

Kaat led the Twins to the 1965 World Series where they lost in seven games to the Dodgers but won a World Series as a reliever for the 1982 Cardinals 17 years later.

His number will officially go up to the rafters on July 17th before the Twins take on the Chicago White Sox.

Here are the players Kaat joins as retired numbers by the Twins:

