Minnesota Twins Move Home Opener To Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A slight change in the Minnesota Twins home opener.

The team has announced they are moving their Home Opener game against the Houston Astros from Thursday to Friday due to the weather.

The game and all of the Twins Home Opener festivities will follow the same timeline, starting with Breakfast on the Plaza at 6:00 a.m.

All fans holding tickets to the game originally scheduled for Thursday will be able to use their tickets for Friday's rescheduled game.

Gates will open at 1:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

