Minnesota – Travel Mask Mandate Has Been Extended

After two years of this pandemic, mask mandates, vaccine mandates and more, we are seeing signs of end-demic. The CDC has loosened recommendations on masks, and social distancing and capacity limits. Basically, looks like it's going to be a normal Spring and Summer on the way. Normal meaning before March of 2020.

Get our free mobile app

The mask mandate that was put in place for public travel, including wearing them in the airport and on flights was set to expire on March 18th. This has now been extended for a month until April 18th. So, if you are planning to travel from now until then, don't put away that mask just yet. Hopefully they will drop the mandate after April 18th. The travel mandate does also include busses and other public transportation.

Why has this been extended? Apparently it's on the recommendation of the CDC because of travel. There are some places that still have a higher risk than others, and when you have that many people traveling together to various places, this is the safest route.

So, mask up if traveling... for at least another month.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.