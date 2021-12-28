Minnesota To Raise Minimum Wage Rates in 2022

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's minimum-wage rates will increase to start the new year.

Starting Saturday (January 1st, 2022), minimum wage for large employers with an annual gross revenue of $500,000 or more must pay at least $10.33 an hour, while small employers with an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000 must increase minimum wages to $8.42 an hour.

The increase wage rates are being adjusted due to inflation.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says training wage rates of $8.42 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 20 years-old for the first 90 consecutive days of employment. The youth wage rates of $8.42 an hour may also be paid to employees younger than 18-years-old.

The state minimum-wage rates will not apply to work performed in the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have higher minimum-wage rates.

Minnesota's current large-employer minimum wage rate is $10.08 and hour.