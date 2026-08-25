FALCON HEIGHTS (WJON News) -- Every year, you'll find new things to see and do at the Minnesota State Fair.

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New Exhibits

This year, they are bringing in the Ultimate Dinosaurs, a new free exhibit in the North End Event Center for all 12 days of the fair.

Every year it changes, so there's always something new. This year it is Ultimate Dinosaurs, which is presented by The Science Museum of Minnesota. So this is a fun collaboration with the local science museum.

Spokeswoman Maria Hayden says the exhibit will have life-size skeleton casts, real fossils, and interactive displays.

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New Rides

Going on the rides is a big part of the Minnesota State Fair experience. This year, in honor of America's 250th birthday, they are bringing in a supersized Ferris Wheel.

It's the world's largest traveling observation wheel. We previously had the Great Big Wheel. That was in the same spot that the America Wheel is going to be in. This one is even greater and bigger. It's 75 feet taller than the previous ferris wheel.

Besides the America Wheel, two other rides that will offer a special view of the fairgrounds include Skyride and SkyGlider.

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New Entertainment

Besides all the food and entertainment at this year's Minnesota State Fair, you can also check the new Films at the Fair area.

It's going to be Minnesota-made short films and animations. They'll be presented at night on select evenings at the Pet Pavilion. When the dogs have all gone home, you can watch some movies.

If it's the food that draws you to the fair every year, there's a total of 1,600 menu items available at nearly 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds.

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New Look

While you are at this year's Great Minnesota Get Together, take some time to check out the newly renovated Coliseum building. Hayden says the building was closed for a year, with the exception of the 12 days of last year's fair, for its first renovation in its 75-year history.

It took a full year. We replaced the roof, we replaced all the seats inside, we gave the whole concourse an overhaul, a beautiful new lobby, brand new restrooms; it's a great refresh and transformation.

The cost of the renovation was $24 million. The 4H building will undergo a major renovation as soon as this year's fair is over.

Last week, the Minnesota State Fair announced that Hairball with special guest Slave Raider will perform a free concert in the grandstand on September 1st to replace the previously scheduled concert by Rod Stewart, which was canceled.

Pre-fair discount tickets to get into the Minnesota State Fair are on sale through Wednesday evening on the fair's website.

Hayden recommends you download the free State Fair app before you go for things like maps, schedules, and daily information.

The Minnesota State Fair starts on Thursday and runs through Labor Day.