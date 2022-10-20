Minnesota State Chancellor Malhotra to Retire August 1st, 2023

ST. PAUL -- The chancellor of Minnesota State has announced he plans to retire.

Devinder Malhorta announced Wednesday that he will retire on August 1st, at the completion of his current contract.

Serving as Chancellor of Minnesota State over the past six years has been a singular honor and the greatest privilege of my professional life. It is exhilarating to have unwavering support from the Board of Trustees, and to work alongside 14,000 committed faculty and staff who provide exceptional stewardship for the educational experience of our students, and for the communities our colleges and universities serve.

Malhotra has served either as chancellor or interim chancellor of Minnesota State since 2017.

During that time, the system of 26 colleges and seven universities has advanced its strategic priorities towards building a systemwide identity and leveraging the advantages that come from its scale and scope as the third-largest higher education system in the country.

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities say information on the search for the next chancellor will be announced in the coming months.