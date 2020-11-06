Minnesota Sets Single Day Record With Over 5,400 COVID Cases

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota has broken it's single-day record for new cases of COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 5,454 new cases and 36 more deaths reported Thursday.

Of those numbers, Stearns County recorded 335 new cases, Sherburne County had 181 and Benton County 88. Over 170,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Stearns County reported three more deaths, bringing the county total to 58. Benton County also had one new death. Over 2,500 people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

MDH says they has completed over 3-million COVID-19 tests statewide.