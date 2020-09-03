Minnesota Sees Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Stearns County Adds 58

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota saw a large spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 1,047 new cases and 7 more deaths reported. Of the new cases, Stearns County had 58, Sherburne County had 10 and Benton County had 2.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus is at 272, down 25 from the day before, while the number of people in the ICU is at 138, up three from the previous day.

There has been over 78,000 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota since the pandemic began.