Minnesota Sees Decline in COVID-19 Cases For Second Straight Day

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 432 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths Monday.

That's over 200 less confirmed cases from the previous day. In the tri-county area, Sherburne County had 9 new cases, Stearns County had 5 and Benton County had 1.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus is at 238, which is up 5 from the day before, while the number of people in the ICU is at 131, down 4 from the previous day.

Over 85,000 people in Minnesota have tested positive for the coronavirus.