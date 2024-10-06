Minnesota Science Museum Announces Fresh Exhibits For Fall
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Science Museum has unveiled its new fall exhibits. The new displays include an exhibition about mental health, two Halloween offerings, and more.
Mental Health: Mind Matters will explore the complex landscape of the mind through diverse perspectives and personal narratives and runs from October 26th through February 2nd.
Howl-o-ween and Howl-o-ween: After Dark will celebrate the spooky season the weekend of October 25th, and Tech Superstars will explore everything from big robots to electronics, and 3D printing now through December 14th. There are also new dining options and of course, the Omnitheater to explore as well.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
LOOK: Do you see faces in these photos?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Popular fashion trends from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa
RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang