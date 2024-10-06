Minnesota Science Museum Announces Fresh Exhibits For Fall

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Science Museum has unveiled its new fall exhibits. The new displays include an exhibition about mental health, two Halloween offerings, and more.

Mental Health: Mind Matters will explore the complex landscape of the mind through diverse perspectives and personal narratives and runs from October 26th through February 2nd.

Howl-o-ween and Howl-o-ween: After Dark will celebrate the spooky season the weekend of October 25th, and Tech Superstars will explore everything from big robots to electronics, and 3D printing now through December 14th. There are also new dining options and of course, the Omnitheater to explore as well.

