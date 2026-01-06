Weather Related Announcements for Tuesday, January 6th, 2026
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, January 6th, 2026.
SCHOOLS (Closed):
-- Becker
-- Princeton (e-learning day)
SCHOOLS (2 hours late):
-- Catholic Community Schools
-- Foley
-- Milaca
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice
-- Sartell- St. Stephen
-- St. Cloud Area Schools
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
Thanks For The Memories In MN Adam, SKOL Vikings
Gallery Credit: Getty Images
We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, January 6th, 2026.
SCHOOLS (2 hours late):
-- Foley
-- Princeton. Childcare is open at 8:00 a.m. Early Childhood courses before 10:00 a.m. are cancelled. Morning pre-school is cancelled.
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, January 6th, 2026.
SCHOOLS (2 hours late):
-- Foley
-- Princeton. Childcare is open at 8:00 a.m. Early Childhood courses before 10:00 a.m. are cancelled. Morning pre-school is cancelled.
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, January 6th, 2026.
SCHOOLS (2 hours late):
-- Foley
-- Princeton. Childcare is open at 8:00 a.m. Early Childhood courses before 10:00 a.m. are cancelled. Morning pre-school is cancelled.
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.