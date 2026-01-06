UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, January 6th, 2026.

SCHOOLS (Closed):

-- Becker

-- Princeton (e-learning day)

SCHOOLS (2 hours late):

-- Catholic Community Schools

-- Foley

-- Milaca

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice

-- Sartell- St. Stephen

-- St. Cloud Area Schools

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

