Minnesota Reports 19 More Deaths, Nearly 4,000 COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says we have another 3,930 new cases of COVID-19 that were confirmed Sunday. Of those cases, 174 were in Stearns County, 131 in Sherburne County, and 61 in Benton County.

The total number of positive cases in the state is now at nearly 185,000, with nearly 150,000 of those no longer in isolation.

There are also 19 more deaths due to complications related to the coronavirus including a person in their upper 60s in Sherburne County, a person in their upper 80s in Stearns County, and a person in their upper 80s in Benton County. The state has now had 2,675 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began nearly 11,700 people have required hospitalization and almost 3,000 of those spent time in the ICU.

The COVID Tracking Project reports there were 1,180 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country behind North Dakota and South Dakota for new cases per capita.