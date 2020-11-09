Holly Ball 2020 is Happening: Register for Free Now

HOLLY BALL 2020 IS HAPPENING

Have you ever had the opportunity to attend Holly Ball? Talk about an amazing night. A magical night. So many volunteers...so many performers...so much delicious food...and amazing dresses! With all the fanfare each year, Holly Ball raises tons of money for people in need.

NOW MORE THAN EVER

When Chair Jodi Erkens and Vice Chair Patty Gaetz started planning Holly Ball 2020 at the end of 2019, they never expected be dealing with a pandemic. As you can imagine, the funds raised from this amazing event are needed now more than ever.

INTERVIEW WITH JODI & PATTY

I had the chance to speak with Chair Jodi Erkens, and Vice Chair of Holly Ball 2020 Patty Gaetz. You can listen to the interview by clicking on the play button below.

VIRTUAL HOLLY BALL 2020

This year, it may look different, but it is still going to be an exceptional, and maybe even more amazing event than ever before. You can register for FREE for this years virtual event. There are going to be lots of fun surprises planned for you, great entertainment from talented area musicians, and much more.

ENTERTAINMENT

Every year, amazing virtual music is a part of the event. This year you'll enjoy the music of Michael Shynes, Dueces Wild Dueling Pianos, and more.

APPAREL

So this year instead of ballgowns and tuxedos, we can purchase out Holly Ball 2020 apparel! Whether you like T-shrits, flannel long sleeve shirts, or hats and masks, you can find them all by clicking HERE now, and ordering yours today.

In addition to fun apparel, they will also be working with Giftbombs; a company that puts together gift packages according to your needs, and sends the gifts to your friends, family members, coworkers, or even make one for an essential worker, or yourself!

HOLLY FRESH MEALS

This year, you can still enjoy a delicious meal for two. Holly Fresh Meals can be ordered by clicking HERE now, and can be delivered December 2nd through December 5th. Tasty gourmet meals that you can choose from including Salmon, Steak or Vegetarian options.

HOLLY MADE BOX BY CUSTOM CATERING

Holly Ball has also teamed up with a great area caterer! Short Stop Catering! You know how delicious their food is, and they've come up with some amazing meals for you and your family as well, including Beef Brisket, Parmesan Risotto, and a delicious vegetarian option: Tomato Spinach Chickpea Rotini with grilled zucchini and artichokes. Plus, tasty salads, cakes, rolls and more! For a Holly Made Box by Custom Catering, click HERE for more details and to place your order.

REGISTER NOW

There will be so much more; including:

Sparkle Bags

Silent Auction

HollyBrew

Fund A Need

To register and get all the fantastic details about this years virtual event, click HERE.