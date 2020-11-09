Update: Walz Announces More COVID-19 Testing Sites

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota is adding more than a dozen free COVID-19 testing sites around the state over the next two weeks in an effort to bring the virus under control.

Cases in Minnesota have surged in recent weeks, with a record-high of 5,924 new positive tests reported Sunday.

State officials also reported 31 new deaths Sunday.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said testing at the new sites will be free and available to anyone who wants to be tested whether they have symptoms or not.

One new site, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, opened Monday and offers saliva testing. An additional 11 sites will open next Monday at National Guard armories throughout the state.